Civil Engineers embrace innovation and leadership for a sustainable future during PICE-UAE General Assembly

The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE)-UAE International Chapter held its General Assembly and conducted the election of a new set of Board of Directors for 2024 with a technical presentation in Abu Dhabi last November 25, 2023.

The one-day event was attended by civil engineering professionals from all over the UAE, strengthening their camaraderie and group strategy, led by the members and board of directors of the PICE-UAE Chapter. Also present at the event were the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, and Filipino Community Leader Bayanihan Chairman, Alfonso Halibas III.

Ambassador Ver, in his speech, emphasized on the importance of participating in the vision of COP28 and shared his idea on the future of civil engineering in the context of climate change, challenging the engineers to take their initiative and be more creative as it will help them or all the Filipinos to be recognized in this nurturing country.

Ambassador Ver also expressed how proud he is, not just of civil engineering professionals in the UAE but of all Filipinos who work hard and contribute even small things to the betterment of the host country and their home country, the Philippines. In his message, he challenged the engineers to try to do more: “I know you can do more, and I have high respect for you as an individual and as an organization.”

The special technical presentation sessions were also the main highlight of the day, led by industry leaders, who shared the technological innovations reinforced by perseverance and resiliency in achieving greater heights in the industry. Among the speakers who shared their insights during the sessions was Mr. Fabian Beermann, the Managing Partner at BMC Gulf Group.

In an interview with a TFT reporter, PICE-UAE President Engr. Manuel Papasin highlights the significance of the event and how it adds value to civil engineering professionals: “The things that we learned from these sessions will help us to further our profession as these are related to technological innovations and resiliency as we move forward in shaping our environment with the development of sustainable infrastructure and in supporting the same objective of the government’s initiatives for the greater purpose of helping, improving, and developing continuously.”

Engr. Papasin also encouraged civil engineers all over the UAE to get involved in the community to be able to develop their leadership potential and be fully equipped to face more challenging opportunities in the future.

“My message to all engineers in the UAE is to continue to be resilient despite all the challenges in life. Any challenges we have faced are just a test for us to be stronger. If you fail, it does not mean that it’s the end of everything; it only means that we are at a stage where we have to step forward and continue to uplift and support each other. Find ways to help another person, as it also helps to improve yourself.”

Engr. Papasin also shared the achievement with the group. As they celebrate Engineering Month in November, the PICE-UAE won the prestigious PICE International Award as the Outstanding International Newsletter of the Year. The event concluded with the unveiling and oath-taking of the new PICE-UAE board of directors for 2024.

Here is the new set of PICE-UAE officers for 2024:

President: Engr. Sheryl Dela Pena

1st Vice President: Engr. Joeper Famorcan

2nd Vice President: Engr. Blesil Apduhan

Secretary: Engr. Joseph Steve Esteves

Treasurer: Engr. Angelito Castillo

Auditor: Engr. John Nielsen Dolozon

Business Manager: Engr. Marvin Era

PRO: Engr. John Carlo Cayog

Sgt. & Arms: Engr. Alvin Gelizon

Committee on Publications and Information (COPI): Engr. Cendrik Joshua Yllana Delos Santos

Committee on Membership (COME): Engr. Jason Lee

Committee on Corporate Social Responsibility (CCSR): Engr. Melvin Anthony Javier

Committee on Education (COED): Engr. Janica Pauline Oquendo

Committee on PICE-UAE Affairs (COPA): Engr. Geovanni Vergil Contreras

Committee on Ways and Means (COWME): Engr. Cedrick John Glean