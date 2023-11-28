Program raising awareness on Online Safety and Prevention Substance Abuse hailed as a success

Around 100 participants attended the “Seminar on Internet Safety Awareness and Prevention of Substance Abuse’’ organized by the Philippine Embassy Manama in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and Capital Governorate on 10 November 2023 at the Sentro Rizal Hall, Philippine Embassy.

The seminar was attended by officials from Bahrain government led by Col. Ammar Mustafa Al-Sayed, Assistant to the Chief of Public Security of the Ministry of Interior (MOI); Mr. Yousuf Lori, Director of Information and Follow-up, Capital Governorate and Mr. Ali Ahmed Ameeni, Crime Prevention Director of the Ministry of Interior.

In her opening remarks, Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain, Her Excellency, Anne Jalando-on Louis welcomed and expressed her gratitude to the presence of officials from the Bahrain government. She also greeted the presidents of Filipino community organizations who came to take part in the forum.

Mr. Yousif Lori in his speech explained the importance of educating the society in the awareness raising initiatives of the Maan Program that has been successfully implemented in various school campaigns. He also welcomed the opportunity of working this project with the Philippine embassy for its professionalism and proactive attributes.

Speaking before the presidents of the Filipino organizations registered at the Philippine embassy, Mr. Ali Ahmed Ameeni, Crime Prevention Director of the Ministry of Interior, extended his warm appreciation for attending the seminar and looking for more future projects with the Filipino community.

During the seminar, Mr. Mohammed Reza Hamza Zaid discussed the internet safety and the steps to be undertaken to be more secure in the digital world while Ms. Alya Jassim Al Qallaf lectured on harmful effects of substance abuse on health as well as on personal and professional life towards raising the importance of safety and security within the community.

Showing an active participation during the forum, Mario Dacullo, 50 years old, overseas worker for 18 years in Bahrain and employed as mechanical technician at Aldur Water and Power Plant has expressed his gratefulness for giving him the chance to attend the lecture. ‘’Thank you to our speakers, thank you for delivering helpful subjects to us, they were presented well, the topics were very educational with a strong impact on us, overseas workers. Dacullo is the president of Samahan ng Overseas Filipino Workers sa Bahrain (SOS BAH).

Meanwhile, Antonette Guese, president of Good Cause Bahrain, encouraged the leaders to disseminate the information to their members to be aware of the adverse impacts of substance abuse so as to safeguard the community. ‘’We are the first expatriate community to have this seminar and indeed it is very helpful to the Filipinos’’, she added. Good Cause Bahrain is in partnership with the organizers in this event.

Recently, it was reported that several cases of online scamming victimized Filipino nationals.

In his closing remarks, Consul Bryan Jess Baguio stated his appreciation for the opportunity of educating individuals and organizations that was shared to the Filipino community.

Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Officer –In- Charge, Celia Cabadonga and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Welfare Officer, Amelito Adel were also present during the forum. Vice Consul Laser Blitz Sumagaysay was the master of ceremony.

(Contributed article by: Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle)