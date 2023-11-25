Sharjah Big Shopper Sale now a 10-day shopping fest

Big shopping days in Sharjah just got bigger! The Big Shopper Sale that began at Expo Centre Sharjah on Friday (Nov 24) will now be held for 10 days instead of the five-day schedule it had for its past edition.

Organised by Liz Exhibition and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah until December 3, 2023, the Big Shopper Sale is the most eagerly awaited mega sale that offers deep discounts on nearly 1000 brands of fashion, electronics, home decor, lifestyle, ethnic wear and beauty products.

Massive price markdowns on an exciting line-up of the country’s finest brands and retail chains will once again make the event a hot destination. Besides, the fair also coincides with the extended weekend due to the combined holidays for the Commemoration Day and the National Day.

“The festival season is in full swing in the country and the Big Shopper Sale is set to add great momentum to retail sales given that the economy is on a strong footing and consumer confidence and spending are increasing. The impact the event has had on the retail industry has been impressive and on the back of the positive feedback we received, the duration of the show has been doubled. Now add this to the rising number of exhibitors as well as brands on display, residents and visitors can easily plan multiple visits to the event to ensure that they do not miss out on the many deals and offers that are up for grabs on a daily basis,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

The line-up of retailers and brands at the event includes Babyshop, BBZ, Bellissimo, LC Waikiki, Brands For Less, Riva, Under Armour, V Perfumes, Gant, Lasenza , Skechers and Splash, among others.

“The Big Shopper Sale is now among the big league of retail platforms that sees some of the biggest discounts on a wide range of products. The festival season combined with a long weekend is the perfect reason for residents and visitors to take home fashion and lifestyle products from their favourite brands at huge discounts,” said Mr. Jacob Varghese, from Liz Exhibition’s the organizer of the event.

The 10-day Big Shopper Sale 2023 is open from 11 am to 11 pm with an entry fee of Dhs 5 while children below 12 enter for free.