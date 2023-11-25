RTA announces Sheikh Zayed Road closure for Dubai Run

As runners gear up for the highly anticipated Dubai Run, the world’s largest free fun run, drivers are given a heads-up by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to take alternative routes on Sunday, November 26, as a portion of the Sheikh Zayed Road (SZR) will be closed to make way for the grand event.

According to RTA, the SZR will be closed from 3:00AM to 9:30AM on Sunday, and service roads on SZR will be closed from Saturday, November 25, at 8:00PM.

In a post on social media platform X, RTA provided alternative routes that motorists can take during the time of the road closure:

Al Wasl Street

Al Mustaqbal Street

Al Khail Road

Al Meydan Street

Al Asayel Street

2nd Zaa’beel Street

2nd December Street

Al Hadiqa Street

Meanwhile, those who are taking the Dubai metro to join the running event, the RTA reminded passengers to top up their nol cards and ensure they have a minimum of AED 15 for a round trip before departing.

Dubai Run is set to transform Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant running track, giving runners, fitness enthusiasts, families, and kids, a chance to breeze through the majestic Sheikh Zayed Road, passing by Dubai’s picturesque landmarks.

The event will be held from 6:30AM, and runners are expected to finish the race by 9:30AM. At that time, SZR will be reopened for traffic.

