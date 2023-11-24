Michelle Dee wins ‘Best in National Costume’ in Miss Universe 2023 

Philippine bet Michelle Dee has been named this year’s Best in National Costume winner at the 72nd Miss Universe held in El Salvador.

The announcement came days after Dee ended her journey in the competition after she landed at the Top 10 of the competition.

Dee also received the Spirit of the Carnival Award, Fan Vote, and Gold Winner for the Voice for Change competition.

Dee impressed the audience with her unique national costume in the 73rd Miss Universe competition.

During the competition’s National Costume show on Friday, Dee showed a costume with a plane-like outfit that promoted local tourism, designed by Michael Barassi.

The outfit was made of “solihiya” pattern while her wings bore the colors of the Philippine flag.

At the back of the outfit was a mural with the ‘Love the Philippines’ logo and some of the country’s tourist destinations.

She also wore a captain’s cap which aims to symbolize Michelle’s role as an Air Force reservist.

“It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Philippines!” said reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel during Dee’s segment.

“There’s no denying she’s the queen of flying… in the Philippines,” she added.

Dee also wrote the story behind her national costume.

“This National Costume represents the Philippines itself — resilient, radiant and ready to embrace the Universe!” Michelle said.

“Giving justice to a concept that aims to promote tourism to the country WE ARE PROUD TO SHOWCASE TO THE UNIVERSE,” she added.