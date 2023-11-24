Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Michelle Dee wins ‘Best in National Costume’ in Miss Universe 2023 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Philippine bet Michelle Dee has been named this year’s Best in National Costume winner at the 72nd Miss Universe held in El Salvador.

The announcement came days after Dee ended her journey in the competition after she landed at the Top 10 of the competition.

Dee also received the Spirit of the Carnival Award, Fan Vote, and Gold Winner for the Voice for Change competition.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Dee impressed the audience with her unique national costume in the 73rd Miss Universe competition.

During the competition’s National Costume show on Friday, Dee showed a costume with a plane-like outfit that promoted local tourism, designed by Michael Barassi.

The outfit was made of “solihiya” pattern while her wings bore the colors of the Philippine flag.

At the back of the outfit was a mural with the ‘Love the Philippines’ logo and some of the country’s tourist destinations.

She also wore a captain’s cap which aims to symbolize Michelle’s role as an Air Force reservist.

“It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Philippines!” said reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel during Dee’s segment.

“There’s no denying she’s the queen of flying… in the Philippines,” she added.

Dee also wrote the story behind her national costume.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

“This National Costume represents the Philippines itself — resilient, radiant and ready to embrace the Universe!” Michelle said.

“Giving justice to a concept that aims to promote tourism to the country WE ARE PROUD TO SHOWCASE TO THE UNIVERSE,” she added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screenshot 2023 11 24 at 5.50.00 PM

Israel, Hamas start 4-day truce

3 hours ago
Bato dela Rosa

Bato Dela Rosa ‘ready’ in case PH returns to ICC 

3 hours ago
TFT News LOST LUGGADES MIAA

MIAA warns against ‘lost luggage selling’ scam 

3 hours ago
Screenshot 2023 11 24 at 12.07.47 PM

Woman admits to using fake NTU degree to land editing jobs, including one at Walt Disney

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button