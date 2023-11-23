Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippines emerges as ASEAN startup powerhouse during the Digital Pilipinas Festival

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) showcased the Philippines’ potential as the next startup hub in ASEAN during the Digital Pilipinas Festival at the SMX Convention Center in Taguig City. As part of a series of panel discussions, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and policy influencers gathered to explore the factors propelling the Philippines into the forefront of ASEAN’s startup scene.

The session, titled “What makes the Philippines the next startup hub in ASEAN,” provided a closer look at the nation’s booming startup ecosystem.

The panelists, including Franco Varona from Foxmont, Gregorio Mantaring from JG Ventures, Kat Chan from QBO, Rene Cuartero from AHG Lab, and Toffer Briones from Block Dojo, took center stage to share their insights on the local startup landscape.

The moderator, Mr. Benedict Carandang, seamlessly moderated the dialogue, connecting the dots between the broader DTI event’s celebration of Invest Philippines Week and the specific exploration of the Philippines’ startup prowess. The event attracted not only startup enthusiasts but also representatives from Investment Promotions Agencies, Halal experts, diplomats, and policymakers.

The panel delved into what makes the Philippines a standout in the ASEAN startup scene mentioning that a lot of foreign investors took part in the series of events looking for potential start-ups to fund. Young, tech-savvy demographics, a thriving economy, and supportive government policies have been pointed out as the key factors positioning the country as a magnet for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The discussions also revolved around untapped potential, vast economic opportunities, and the collaborative efforts shaping the nation’s rise as a startup hub.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 23T193735.330

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023: Just a few weeks away!

4 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 23T191201.688

Make your Christmas merrier by using Taptap Send to send money back home!

24 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 11 22 at 10.51.26 AM

DTI panel discussion reveals innovative market trends for Philippine Halal Economy

47 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 23T184501.336

Panel discussion reveals key strategies to champion PH Halal industry

58 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button