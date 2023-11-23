Philippines emerges as ASEAN startup powerhouse during the Digital Pilipinas Festival

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) showcased the Philippines’ potential as the next startup hub in ASEAN during the Digital Pilipinas Festival at the SMX Convention Center in Taguig City. As part of a series of panel discussions, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and policy influencers gathered to explore the factors propelling the Philippines into the forefront of ASEAN’s startup scene.

The session, titled “What makes the Philippines the next startup hub in ASEAN,” provided a closer look at the nation’s booming startup ecosystem.

The panelists, including Franco Varona from Foxmont, Gregorio Mantaring from JG Ventures, Kat Chan from QBO, Rene Cuartero from AHG Lab, and Toffer Briones from Block Dojo, took center stage to share their insights on the local startup landscape.

The moderator, Mr. Benedict Carandang, seamlessly moderated the dialogue, connecting the dots between the broader DTI event’s celebration of Invest Philippines Week and the specific exploration of the Philippines’ startup prowess. The event attracted not only startup enthusiasts but also representatives from Investment Promotions Agencies, Halal experts, diplomats, and policymakers.

The panel delved into what makes the Philippines a standout in the ASEAN startup scene mentioning that a lot of foreign investors took part in the series of events looking for potential start-ups to fund. Young, tech-savvy demographics, a thriving economy, and supportive government policies have been pointed out as the key factors positioning the country as a magnet for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The discussions also revolved around untapped potential, vast economic opportunities, and the collaborative efforts shaping the nation’s rise as a startup hub.