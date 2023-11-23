Make your Christmas merrier by using Taptap Send to send money back home!

The Christmas season is just around the corner! And what better way to lift up our holiday spirits than by extending blessings to our loved ones this Christmas? With TapTap Send, you won’t waste another centavo on unnecessary fees, ensuring your hard-earned cash is utilized wisely.

As overseas Filipinos, our time is precious. By using TapTap Send, we can now say goodbye to long queues at remittance centers, days of processing, and additional fees when we send money back home to the Philippines.

TapTap Send is a new Remittance App that is designed to make it easy and super convenient for OFWs based in the UAE, US, Canada, UK, and Europe to send money to their loved ones in the Philippines, anytime, anywhere, and as often as needed.

This holiday season, TapTap Send can make your days even more festive as it offers a chance to win up to AED 2,000 in credits if you become one of their top referrers! To join, simply refer friends or family members to TapTap Send from November 16 to December 31, 2023. With this limited-time promotion, you get the chance to send money to your loved ones, and earn for yourself at the same time!

Fast, convenient, reliable, and offering more ways to earn? This is TapTap Send! With fast and secure transactions, competitive exchange rates, ZERO transfer fees, and user-friendly features, the app is poised to change the remittance process for overseas Filipinos, providing them with a cheap and easy alternative that caters to their busy and increasingly mobile lifestyle.

With Taptap Send, the company’s mission continues as it is made available to more markets and now serving the Filipino Diaspora around the globe, aiming to provide our hardworking and well-deserving OFWs a 5-star solution in sending money to their families back home.

Taptap Send is now available to download for IOS and Android for senders in the UAE, US Canada, UK and Europe.

So, what are you waiting for? In three easy steps—download the app, send money back home, and refer friends or family to TapTap Send—you get the chance to earn thousands of dirhams in credits! Don’t miss this exciting offer and make your holidays more special with TapTap Send.

*Note that the referred customer must be a new customer and send a minimum of AED50 in their first transaction. TapTap Send’s top 3 referrers will be announced on January 10, 2024.