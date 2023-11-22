UAE unveils official public holidays for 2024

The UAE Cabinet has greenlit the official calendar of public holidays for the upcoming year to foster equal leisure opportunities for both public and private sector employees. The unified list, applicable to both government and private sectors, was approved on Tuesday, November 21, providing a balanced distribution of days off for workers across the country.

#UAE_Cabinet approves official holidays calendar for government and private sectors for year 2024 pic.twitter.com/HHtIQawNy8 — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) November 21, 2023

The comprehensive list for 2024, released by the government on its official media sites, showcases a series of holidays predominantly rooted in the Hijri Islamic calendar. Notably, the corresponding Gregorian dates will be contingent upon moon-sighting. The detailed schedule is as follows:

New Year’s Day: January 1, 2024

January 1, 2024 Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, 1445 AH

Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, 1445 AH Arafat Day: Dhu Al-Hijjah 9, 1445 AH

Dhu Al-Hijjah 9, 1445 AH Eid Al Adha: Dhu Al-Hijjah 10 to 12, 1445 AH

Dhu Al-Hijjah 10 to 12, 1445 AH Islamic New Year: Muharram 1, 1446 AH

Muharram 1, 1446 AH Prophet’s Birthday: Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH

Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH UAE National Day: December 2 and 3, 2024

This unified approach ensures that both public and private sector employees enjoy an equitable distribution of holidays throughout the year, promoting work-life balance and inclusivity.