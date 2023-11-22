Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE unveils official public holidays for 2024

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

The UAE Cabinet has greenlit the official calendar of public holidays for the upcoming year to foster equal leisure opportunities for both public and private sector employees. The unified list, applicable to both government and private sectors, was approved on Tuesday, November 21, providing a balanced distribution of days off for workers across the country.

The comprehensive list for 2024, released by the government on its official media sites, showcases a series of holidays predominantly rooted in the Hijri Islamic calendar. Notably, the corresponding Gregorian dates will be contingent upon moon-sighting. The detailed schedule is as follows:

  • New Year’s Day: January 1, 2024
  • Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, 1445 AH
  • Arafat Day: Dhu Al-Hijjah 9, 1445 AH
  • Eid Al Adha: Dhu Al-Hijjah 10 to 12, 1445 AH
  • Islamic New Year: Muharram 1, 1446 AH
  • Prophet’s Birthday: Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH
  • UAE National Day: December 2 and 3, 2024

This unified approach ensures that both public and private sector employees enjoy an equitable distribution of holidays throughout the year, promoting work-life balance and inclusivity.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

michelle ms.u

Miss Universe PH clarifies viral video of Michelle Dee being escorted out in Mexico shoot

22 mins ago
RE1 6865

PBC BizTalk 2023: An Unforgettable Fusion of Business Brilliance and Cultural Splendor

36 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 22T112425.841

Dubai ranks fourth in world’s most picturesque cities during Christmas

2 hours ago
dubai run

Cars not allowed on Sheikh Zayed Road during Dubai Run event

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button