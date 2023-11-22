Police confirms strands of hair, blood recovered in a vehicle matched with missing beauty queen

The Philippine National Police confirmed that the strands of hair and blood found in a vehicle matched with the DNA profile provided by the parents of beauty queen Catherine Camilon.

“Hair strands and other blood na nakita doon sa sasakyan ay nag-match doon sa DNA profile na ibinigay ng magulang ni Miss Catherine Camilon,” CIDG director Police Major General Romeo Caramat Jr. said in a GMA News report.

Caramat noted that these matched the accounts of the witnesses who saw Catherine’s blooded body being transferred to the vehicle.

“Yung mga witness natin ay hindi nagsisinungaling. There is a corroborative evidence na yung nakita nilang babae na binubuhat ng mga suspects natin ay certainly si Miss Camilon yun,” the police official said.

Caramat mentioned that this will make the case against the alleged suspects stronger.

“Mas bumigat yung kaso na isinampa natin doon sa mga suspects dahil nga nagtutugma ang mga sinasabi ng mga witnesses natin,” he added.

The police are still looking for forensic evidence.

“Our PNP Forensic Group chemists are trying to examine pa para makapag lift ng fingerprints doon para i-match doon sa mga nasampahan natin na mga suspects,” the CIDG said.