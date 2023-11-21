Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ex-Pres. Duterte says he will run for VP if Sara will be impeached

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Vice President-elect Sara Zimmerman Duterte shows a gesture of respect to his father, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during her inauguration as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines at San Pedro Square, Poblacion District in Davao City on June 19, 2022. RICHARD MADELO/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Former President Rodrigo Duterte said that he would be forced to run for vice president if his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte gets impeached.

Duterte was responding to the alleged impeachment talks that some members of the House of Representatives planned against the Vice President.

“Alam ninyo ba kapag ginawa ninyo ‘yan, babalik ako sa pulitika… Mapilitan ako—it’s either I run for senator or I will run for vice president maski matanda na ‘ko,” Duterte said in an interview with SMNI.

“Mapipilitan akong lumabas sa retirement eh. When I begin to talk…election is just around the corner, talagang magka-babuyan tayo. I do not lose anything, I’m retired.. Pero pagdating niyan na buhay pa ‘ko, ‘pag wala pa akong dementia, tatakbo akong…vice president… Kung si Inday ang presidente, okay lang,” he added.

Sara said she would support the decision of her father’s political plans.

“Kung anuman ang desisyon ni Pangulong Duterte ay buo ang suporta ng pamilya sa kanya. Just like kung anuman ‘yung mga desisyon namin na mga anak regarding sa pulitika, buo din ang suporta ng pamilya sa amin, ganon din ang suporta namin sa desisyon ni Pangulong Duterte,” she said in an ambush interview on Tuesday.



Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

