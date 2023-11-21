Ex-Pres. Duterte says he will run for VP if Sara will be impeached

Former President Rodrigo Duterte said that he would be forced to run for vice president if his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte gets impeached.

Duterte was responding to the alleged impeachment talks that some members of the House of Representatives planned against the Vice President.

“Alam ninyo ba kapag ginawa ninyo ‘yan, babalik ako sa pulitika… Mapilitan ako—it’s either I run for senator or I will run for vice president maski matanda na ‘ko,” Duterte said in an interview with SMNI.

“Mapipilitan akong lumabas sa retirement eh. When I begin to talk…election is just around the corner, talagang magka-babuyan tayo. I do not lose anything, I’m retired.. Pero pagdating niyan na buhay pa ‘ko, ‘pag wala pa akong dementia, tatakbo akong…vice president… Kung si Inday ang presidente, okay lang,” he added.

Sara said she would support the decision of her father’s political plans.

“Kung anuman ang desisyon ni Pangulong Duterte ay buo ang suporta ng pamilya sa kanya. Just like kung anuman ‘yung mga desisyon namin na mga anak regarding sa pulitika, buo din ang suporta ng pamilya sa amin, ganon din ang suporta namin sa desisyon ni Pangulong Duterte,” she said in an ambush interview on Tuesday.

