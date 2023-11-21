500 residents evacuated as flooding hits Masbate

The evacuation count in Masbate reached nearly 500 on Tuesday, November 21, as persistent rains, attributed to a shear line, led to widespread flooding.

Gremil Alexis Naz, spokesperson for the Office of Civil Defense Bicol, reported that authorities initiated evacuations on Monday. Almost seven sub-villages in Magsaysay were submerged from the river, affecting neighboring areas. The impact of the flooding extended to Masbate City and Mobo town.

The heavy rainfall also resulted in damages to a spillway connecting the villages of Nabangig and Mabini in Palanas town. Additionally, a hanging bridge became impassable in Cataingan town due to the swelling of a river.

The province experienced heavy rains, influenced by the neighboring provinces of Northern Samar and Sorsogon, which were under a red rainfall warning as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Classes at all levels in Masbate remained suspended on Tuesday. In Sorsogon, classes from kindergarten to senior high school were also cancelled.

Camarines Sur Governor Vincenzo Renato Luigi Villafuerte specified in a memorandum the suspension of classes at all levels from November 21 to November 23, 2023.

Based on PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 15 the shear line is forecasted to bring moderate to heavy rains over the province until Thursday, November 23, 2023. They stated that under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected.