UAE commits to 200,000 new jobs and a sustainable future, aiming for net zero by 2050

Mariam Al Mheiri, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, announcing the creation of 200,000 jobs as part of the UAE’s dedication to achieving Net Zero by 2050. Focusing on environmental sustainability and economic growth, Al Mheiri outlined a comprehensive strategy at a press conference in Dubai, emphasizing a projected three percent increase in GDP.

The minister detailed strategic efforts in six key sectors in the report by WAM—Power & Water, Industry, Transport, Buildings, Waste, and Agriculture—highlighting specific measures to reduce carbon emissions. MOCCAE’s extensive engagement with stakeholders, over 100 meetings, and addressing 800 feedback points underscore the commitment to success.

Al Mheiri outlined five key steps crucial to implementing the Net Zero program: unwavering commitment, empowered governance, strategic interventions, prioritized decarbonization, and an enabling ecosystem. The initiative aligns with the Paris Agreement, urging long-term strategies to limit global temperature rise.

As the UAE prepares to host COP28, Al Mheiri stressed the ongoing nature of the effort, positioning COP28 as a stepping stone. The strategy, aligning with the Principles of the 50, reflects a collaborative national approach for accelerated economic development.

Echoing the influence of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, Al Mheiri highlighted the Net Zero 2050 pathway as a testament to the nation’s commitment to climate action. Achievements such as the Etihad Rail Network, solar parks, and upcoming nuclear power stations underscore the UAE’s position as a major hydrogen producer by 2031.

The journey, from joining the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1995 to the current Net Zero 2050 strategy, reflects the nation’s steadfast dedication to sustainable development. Al Mheiri concluded the press briefing by emphasizing the UAE’s proactive role in global climate initiatives, committing to revisiting and strengthening climate targets in line with the Glasgow Climate Pact.