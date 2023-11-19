Abu Dhabi Court orders man to return Dhs700,000 and imposes Dhs50,000 fine for refusing to repay debt

In a recent ruling, the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court has mandated a man to reimburse a woman Dhs700,000. The court also imposed a Dhs50,000 fine on him for refusing to repay Dhs100,000 initially given as a debt and Dhs600,000 held in trust.

The woman provided the funds in two installments, with the first Dhs100,000 marked as a debt and the second Dhs600,000 in trust. When she requested repayment, the man declined. The lawsuit, filed earlier, sought the man’s obligation to pay Dhs700,000, a legal interest of 12% from the lawsuit date until full payment, Dhs100,000 in compensation, and coverage of legal and lawyer’s fees.

The plaintiff, stating she had loaned Dhs700,000, attached notarized copies of a debt acknowledgment and a customary acknowledgment from the man. The court emphasized the evidence, confirming the Dhs100,000 as a debt and the Dhs600,000 in trust, but the man failed to prove repayment or present evidence in court.

Consequently, the court mandated the man to return the total amount and imposed a compensation fine of Dhs50,000 for material damages resulting from his breach of the repayment obligation.