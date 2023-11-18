Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos not cutting short his U.S. trip amid magnitude 6.8 quake in Mindanao

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

President Bongbong Marcos does not see the need to cut short his trip to the United States after a powerful quake hit Davao Occidental.

Marcos said he is willing to go home if there are measures that only he can execute at the moment.

Marcos attended the APEC summit in San Francisco and flew to Los Angeles, California for working visits and a trip to Honolulu, Hawaii.

“Well, If there’s something that needs to be done that cannot be done by anybody but myself, I will go home,” Marcos said.

The president said that government agencies are assisting those affected by the quake.

“But as I said, alam na nila ang gagawin eh. That’s my hope – we tried to organize the government in such a way that these are standard operating procedures already. You don’t have to question what do we do next, nakasulat na lahat ‘yan,” Marcos said.

The president said that two people died due to the quake.

“So far I think we have reported two casualties and the damage to infrastructure, to buildings is as you would expect. But it is actually less than we had hoped — than we have feared rather, is less than we have feared,” he explained.

Marcos said power and communication lines were not affected too.

“So as you can imagine these are all very preliminary. Hindi naman niya — in the major cities, hindi nawala ang kuryente, hindi nawala ang communication, hindi naman naapektuhan ang serbisyo ng bawat LGU,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 18T162810.855

PICE-UAE Chapter celebrates Civil Engineering Month with an exciting lineup of activities

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 18T150521.319

72nd Miss Universe: Here’s what to expect during the coronation night

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 18T133431.870

Marcos, Xi agree to resolve South China Sea dispute peacefully

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 18T130503.913

PH bet Anna Lakrini named Miss Globe 2023 2nd runner up

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button