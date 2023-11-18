Marcos not cutting short his U.S. trip amid magnitude 6.8 quake in Mindanao

President Bongbong Marcos does not see the need to cut short his trip to the United States after a powerful quake hit Davao Occidental.

Marcos said he is willing to go home if there are measures that only he can execute at the moment.

Marcos attended the APEC summit in San Francisco and flew to Los Angeles, California for working visits and a trip to Honolulu, Hawaii.

“Well, If there’s something that needs to be done that cannot be done by anybody but myself, I will go home,” Marcos said.

The president said that government agencies are assisting those affected by the quake.

“But as I said, alam na nila ang gagawin eh. That’s my hope – we tried to organize the government in such a way that these are standard operating procedures already. You don’t have to question what do we do next, nakasulat na lahat ‘yan,” Marcos said.

The president said that two people died due to the quake.

“So far I think we have reported two casualties and the damage to infrastructure, to buildings is as you would expect. But it is actually less than we had hoped — than we have feared rather, is less than we have feared,” he explained.

Marcos said power and communication lines were not affected too.

“So as you can imagine these are all very preliminary. Hindi naman niya — in the major cities, hindi nawala ang kuryente, hindi nawala ang communication, hindi naman naapektuhan ang serbisyo ng bawat LGU,” he said.