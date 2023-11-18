Dubai reduces speed limit on Al Ittihad Road to 80kph

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with the Dubai Police General Headquarters, has reduced the speed limit on Al Ittihad Road between Sharjah and Al Garhoud Bridge, from 100 kph to 80 kph, effective November 20, 2023.

In a press release, RTA explained that this move is based on a recent study that reviewed the number of entrances/exits, proximity of intersections, recurrence of traffic accidents, and recent improvements and developments in the area.

As one of Dubai’s busiest highways, the new speed limit will be implemented to enhance the traffic flow on this road, providing motorists with a smoother journey.

“RTA is keen to carry out regular reviews of speed limits on Dubai’s main roads. In doing so, RTA is guided by the Speed Management Manual in Dubai as well as the latest international practices. The manual sets criteria to strike an optimal balance between speed limits, traffic flow, and incident rates,” the authority said in a statement.

Traffic signs along Al Ittihad Road, in the sector between Sharjah and Al Garhoud Bridge, will be updated to reflect the new maximum speed of 80 kph, replacing the previous limit of 100 kph. To assist drivers during this transition, RTA will mark the beginning of the speed reduction zone with red lines, following applicable traffic safety standards.

RTA and the Dubai Police General Headquarters continue their collaborative efforts to enhance traffic conditions and ensure the safety of motorists in the country, which includes adjustments to radar systems.

“The modification of speed limits is subject to various factors and engineering standards, including road design speed and the actual speed observed by most drivers (85th percentile speed). Other parameters include urbanisation along the road, pedestrian activity, the presence of vital facilities, the history of traffic accidents, and traffic volume on the road,” RTA said.