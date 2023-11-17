Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE authorities issue safety guidelines when driving during rainy weather

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera44 mins ago

As the country continues to experience unstable weather conditions this week, the Dubai Police have issued safety guidelines for driving in rainy weather to avoid any accidents.

In a post on social media platform X, the authority urged motorists to follow these traffic tips for road safety:

  • Reduce driving and maintain a safe distance from the road’s edge.
  • Inspect brakes’ condition after traversing puddles.
  • Utilize low-beam headlights to enhance visibility.
  • Use the air conditioning on the outer circulation mode to avoid windshield fogging and maintain clear visibility.
  • Decrease driving speed to improve vehicle stability.
  • Ensure your windshield wipers are in good working order.


“In the event of rainfall, please take note of the following safety guidelines to avoid accidents and ensure your safety and the safety of others,” the Dubai Police wrote.

The police also called on the public to rely only on official sources for news updates regarding rain, thunderstorms, or floods.

Stay safe and stay dry, everyone!

