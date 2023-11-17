Residents, workers in UAE carry on with their day amidst unstable weather, flooded roads

Did the sound of rain and thunder also wake you up this morning? For many residents and workers in the UAE, flooded roads awaited them on Friday as their normal work day went on.

Notifications have also popped up on the public’s phones, with the Dubai Police sending out a public safety alert urging everyone to stay clear of beaches and areas prone to flash floods as the country has been experiencing adverse conditions.

“Drive with care and heed the advice of the authorities. Stay Safe,” the Dubai Police wrote.

As early as 2AM on Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported moderate to heavy rains over scattered areas of Ras Al Khaimah. Meanwhile, around 3AM, different parts of Sharjah experienced moderate to heavy rains.

At around 4AM, moderate to heavy rains were reported over scattered areas in Fujairah, and light to moderate rains were experienced in some parts of Abu Dhabi around 4AM.

On the other hand, Dubai experienced moderate rain in some areas around 5AM. The NCM issued yellow and orange warning signals, urging the public to be prepared for hazardous weather events and to comply with advice issued by the authorities.

This unstable weather condition has posed a great challenge to workers, disrupting their morning routine. Those with their own cars struggled as roads were clogged with floods, and those who take public transportation braved the rains and floods (with and without umbrellas) as they tried to reach their offices. I, myself, arrived at the office late due to the large number of passengers trying to catch the bus and the metro.

On the brighter side, some people took a minute of this extraordinary day to pause and capture photos and videos of the rains and floods. The public expressed both concern and excitement, as rain is not usually experienced in the country.

On an even brighter side, the sun has now shown itself, and everyone has reached their destinations safe and sound.

Related story: UAE authorities issue safety guidelines when driving during rainy weather