Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW wants Pinoy seasonal farmers in South Korea handled by the department

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 seconds ago

Courtesy: Gyeongnam province

The Department of Migrant Workers is seeking to handle the seasonal farmers being hired in South Korea following complaints received by the department.

The DMW said that they have received at least 40 complaints about poor working conditions and unpaid salaries.

“Ang napansin namin, it would really help kung na-document sila ng DMW kasi mas mamo-monitor natin, unang-una, ‘yung kanilang sitwasyon,” DMW chief Hans Cacdac said.

Cacdac said that since the DMW is not handling them they are having a hard time addressing the concerns of the seasonal farmers.

“And just as important, mas matataguyod natin ‘yung kontrata nila if it will be processed by the DMW, certified, uh, verified by our post, ating labor attache on the post… mas pwedeng kausapin ‘yung local government counterpart in charge ng ating labor attache doon,” he said.

The local governments are the ones deploying the seasonal farmers.

“Ang nangyayari parang may LGU arrangement with another LGU in Korea and then may deployments under that arrangement,” he added.

“The bottom line here is gusto natin ‘yung seasonal workers in Korea dumaan sa DMW. Of course, we’re not constraining the LGUs, the respective LGUs to talk to their counterparts in Korea. However, ang gusto sana natin ay ma-process sila sa DMW thereafter,” the DMW chief explained.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 17T145844.232

Virgin Radio presents The Kid Laroi in Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

21 mins ago
cop

We’re joining COP28, here’s why you should too

31 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 17T143613.609

UAE authorities issue safety guidelines when driving during rainy weather

43 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 17T135319.448

Residents, workers in UAE carry on with their day amidst unstable weather, flooded roads

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button