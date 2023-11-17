DMW wants Pinoy seasonal farmers in South Korea handled by the department

The Department of Migrant Workers is seeking to handle the seasonal farmers being hired in South Korea following complaints received by the department.

The DMW said that they have received at least 40 complaints about poor working conditions and unpaid salaries.

“Ang napansin namin, it would really help kung na-document sila ng DMW kasi mas mamo-monitor natin, unang-una, ‘yung kanilang sitwasyon,” DMW chief Hans Cacdac said.

Cacdac said that since the DMW is not handling them they are having a hard time addressing the concerns of the seasonal farmers.

“And just as important, mas matataguyod natin ‘yung kontrata nila if it will be processed by the DMW, certified, uh, verified by our post, ating labor attache on the post… mas pwedeng kausapin ‘yung local government counterpart in charge ng ating labor attache doon,” he said.

The local governments are the ones deploying the seasonal farmers.

“Ang nangyayari parang may LGU arrangement with another LGU in Korea and then may deployments under that arrangement,” he added.

“The bottom line here is gusto natin ‘yung seasonal workers in Korea dumaan sa DMW. Of course, we’re not constraining the LGUs, the respective LGUs to talk to their counterparts in Korea. However, ang gusto sana natin ay ma-process sila sa DMW thereafter,” the DMW chief explained.