Cebu City Gears Up to Host 7 countries in the Asia Design Sharing Council Meeting 2023 on Nov 22-24

Cebu City is gearing up to host the Asia Design Sharing Council Meeting and Seminar (ADSCMS) from November 22 to 24 this year. This prestigious event is set to unite a vibrant and diverse community of design professionals, visionary thought leaders, and trailblazing innovators hailing from across the Asian continent converging in the Queen City of the South to explore, collaborate and innovate.

The ADSCMS is an annual gathering that assembles delegations from nine leading design organizations representing seven dynamic countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Together, they will share invaluable insights, set new industry standards, exchange visionary policies, and forge paths toward collaborative opportunities.

The Design Center of the Philippines introduces the Council’s groundbreaking Asian Design Agenda for Climate Change, serving as both the thematic anchor for the event and a unified direction for the Council’s collective efforts.

This year’s theme, “Emerging Design for Emergencies” underscores the often taken for granted potential of creativity, the digital economy, technology and design in urgently addressing climate change in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries.

Cebu, as the nation’s UNESCO Creative City of Design, was selected for its dedication to creative and sustainable solutions. The Cebu City government actively promotes sustainability and addresses climate change through initiatives, including a ban on single-use plastics, a green building program, and a strong commitment to renewable energy.

“Design really evolves depending on what are the pressing issues of the day, but no matter what it is, it’s really about crafting human-centric solutions to real world problems using the same principles of sustainability, inclusivity, co-creation, community, and collaboration,” said Butch Carungay, UNESCO City of Design Focal Point.

Design Center of the Philippines’ Executive Director Rhea Matute said that the Asia Design Sharing Council Meeting and Seminar (ADSCMS) 2023 is a great opportunity for Cebu and the whole country to showcase its design and innovation community and to learn more from other Asian countries about how design can be used to address climate change.

“Hosting the Asia Design Sharing Council Meeting and Seminar 2023 in Cebu is a testament to the city’s vibrant design innovation ecosystem. Cebu’s UNESCO Creative City of Design status and its proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges, particularly in the realm of design make it an ideal platform for meaningful discussions and collaborations. We are excited to gather creative minds from across Asia in this dynamic setting to explore ‘Emerging Design for Emergencies’ and propel our shared vision for a sustainable future,” said Matute.

The three-day event includes roundtable discussion, Cebu design tour, field visits and networking. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest design trends and innovations and exchange experiences in using design for positive impact.

The Asia Design Sharing Council’s commitment to promoting design excellence and its role in addressing social, environmental and economic challenges has made it a cornerstone of the Asian design community. Looking ahead, the ADS remains steadfast in its mission to elevate design and its impact on the world, shaping a future where design plays a pivotal role in creating a more sustainable, equitable and prosperous Asia.