UAE Space Agency set to launch updated Space Law by 2024

The UAE is set to roll out an updated space law by the first quarter of 2024, announced Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, the director-general of the UAE Space Agency, during a panel discussion at the 18th Dubai Airshow on Wednesday.

Addressing the significance of a robust legal framework in the space sector, Al Qubaisi noted that despite being a challenge, it presents an opportunity. He emphasized the government’s commitment to a quicker turnaround in revisiting and reviewing legal frameworks, reducing the timeframe from five to three years.

Al Qubaisi highlighted the recent approval of the new space law, a revision of the initial law implemented in early 2020. The first version comprised nine chapters and 54 articles governing space activities in the UAE, including the role of the Space Agency. The key amendment in the upcoming version involves the separation of articles regulating the sector from those establishing the space agency, leading to a more responsive approach.

Speaking to Gulf News, Al Qubaisi outlined the anticipated changes in the forthcoming legal framework, including provisions for authorization and inspections of licensees. He emphasized the expansion to cover cross-cutting sectors supporting space activities, promoting collaboration with counterparts for efficient licensing processes.

The UAE aims to stay at the forefront of space technology and foster better collaborations with the upcoming legal revisions, aligning its regulations with the dynamic needs of the rapidly advancing space sector.