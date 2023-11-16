Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE Space Agency set to launch updated Space Law by 2024

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The UAE is set to roll out an updated space law by the first quarter of 2024, announced Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, the director-general of the UAE Space Agency, during a panel discussion at the 18th Dubai Airshow on Wednesday.

Addressing the significance of a robust legal framework in the space sector, Al Qubaisi noted that despite being a challenge, it presents an opportunity. He emphasized the government’s commitment to a quicker turnaround in revisiting and reviewing legal frameworks, reducing the timeframe from five to three years.

Al Qubaisi highlighted the recent approval of the new space law, a revision of the initial law implemented in early 2020. The first version comprised nine chapters and 54 articles governing space activities in the UAE, including the role of the Space Agency. The key amendment in the upcoming version involves the separation of articles regulating the sector from those establishing the space agency, leading to a more responsive approach.

Speaking to Gulf News, Al Qubaisi outlined the anticipated changes in the forthcoming legal framework, including provisions for authorization and inspections of licensees. He emphasized the expansion to cover cross-cutting sectors supporting space activities, promoting collaboration with counterparts for efficient licensing processes.

The UAE aims to stay at the forefront of space technology and foster better collaborations with the upcoming legal revisions, aligning its regulations with the dynamic needs of the rapidly advancing space sector.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Suzan Kazzi Head of Communications and CSR at Mahzooz Aishwarya Ajit Sreeju the winner85

Fujairah-based expat wins AED 20,000,000 and becomes Mahzooz Saturday Millions’ 64th multi-millionaire

5 mins ago
Duterte March 24

Ex-Pres. Duterte on his QC subpoena: Magpapakulong nalang ako 

3 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 11 16 at 6.27.49 AM

Miss Universe PH Michelle Dee stuns in preliminaries, uses ‘Filipinas’ in intro

5 hours ago
CEBU PACIFIC

Cebu Pacific records P23.3B earnings in Q3, show strong comeback

22 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button