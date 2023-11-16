Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Fire erupts in Abu Dhabi factory, authorities urge caution amidst rising flames

The Abu Dhabi Police issued a statement urging residents to rely solely on information from official sources and to abstain from sharing unverified information and rumors following a fire incident at a factory in Abu Dhabi.

Emphasizing the severity of spreading false news online, the police highlighted that such actions are considered serious offenses under federal law.

Violators could face significant penalties, including a fine of not less than Dh100,000 and a minimum of one year in prison. The caution comes as authorities work to manage the aftermath of the factory fire and ensure accurate and reliable information reaches the public.

