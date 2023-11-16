Fire erupts in Abu Dhabi factory, authorities urge caution amidst rising flames

The Abu Dhabi Police issued a statement urging residents to rely solely on information from official sources and to abstain from sharing unverified information and rumors following a fire incident at a factory in Abu Dhabi.

Emphasizing the severity of spreading false news online, the police highlighted that such actions are considered serious offenses under federal law.

Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority have successfully controlled a fire in a factory in Musaffah, resulting in no casualties. Abu Dhabi Police urge the public not to circulate inaccurate information and to obtain information from official sources only. — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) November 16, 2023

Violators could face significant penalties, including a fine of not less than Dh100,000 and a minimum of one year in prison. The caution comes as authorities work to manage the aftermath of the factory fire and ensure accurate and reliable information reaches the public.