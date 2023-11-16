Ex-Pres. Duterte on his QC subpoena: Magpapakulong nalang ako 

Former President Rodrigo Duterte maintains that he is ready to go to jail after a Quezon City prosecutor’s office issued a subpoena against him.

The complaint was filed by ACT-Teacher’s Party-list representative France Castro.

In his show in SMNI, Duterte responded on his subpoena but did not elaborate on whether he will face the complaint.

“Magpakulong na lang ako kasi gi-oppressed ako ni France. Kayong mga komunista, how I wish sana all!,” Duterte said.

Duterte maintains that some lawmakers are communists and they want to destroy the government.

“They are the left who are members of the communist party of the Philippines. Then they joined the mainstream, mga rebelde yan eh gusto nilang sirain ang Pilipinas,” he said.

Castro’s complaint stemmed from the threat to kill the lawmaker over her comments on the confidential funds of Duterte’s daughter and Vice President Sara Duterte.