Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ex-Pres. Duterte on his QC subpoena: Magpapakulong nalang ako 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Former President Rodrigo Duterte maintains that he is ready to go to jail after a Quezon City prosecutor’s office issued a subpoena against him.

The complaint was filed by ACT-Teacher’s Party-list representative France Castro.

Screenshot 2023 11 15 at 2.09.01 PM
ACT-Teacher’s Party-list representative France Castro

In his show in SMNI, Duterte responded on his subpoena but did not elaborate on whether he will face the complaint.

“Magpakulong na lang ako kasi gi-oppressed ako ni France. Kayong mga komunista, how I wish sana all!,” Duterte said.

Duterte maintains that some lawmakers are communists and they want to destroy the government.

“They are the left who are members of the communist party of the Philippines. Then they joined the mainstream, mga rebelde yan eh gusto nilang sirain ang Pilipinas,” he said.

Castro’s complaint stemmed from the threat to kill the lawmaker over her comments on the confidential funds of Duterte’s daughter and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Suzan Kazzi Head of Communications and CSR at Mahzooz Aishwarya Ajit Sreeju the winner85

Fujairah-based expat wins AED 20,000,000 and becomes Mahzooz Saturday Millions’ 64th multi-millionaire

4 mins ago
Space week expo 2020

UAE Space Agency set to launch updated Space Law by 2024

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 11 16 at 6.27.49 AM

Miss Universe PH Michelle Dee stuns in preliminaries, uses ‘Filipinas’ in intro

5 hours ago
CEBU PACIFIC

Cebu Pacific records P23.3B earnings in Q3, show strong comeback

22 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button