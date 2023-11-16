Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Blippi makes a special stop in Dubai this December

Blu Blood, in association with Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment, proudly present the energetic and educational antics of global sensation Blippi for the ultimate curiosity adventure in the new live theatre show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai from Tuesday, 12th December to Wednesday, 13th December, 2023.

“With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand-new show,” said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-President of Round Room Live. He continued, “Following the success of Blippi The Musical, we’re excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they’ve never seen before.”

“It’s very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world,” said Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment. She added, “Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun!”

So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!

For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the characters of Blippi and Meekah are played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is presented by Blu Blood as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

To purchase your tickets and for more information, please visit www.coca-cola-arena.com.

