Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi invites all to a Fun-Filled Family Day

The Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi extends a warm invitation to all Filipinos in Abu Dhabi for their upcoming Family Fun Day themed “Larong Pinoy ating Ipagpatuloy!”

Embrace a day of lively, traditional Filipino games and activities suitable for members of various Filipino organizations and their families. Palarong Pinoy embodies a celebration of the nation’s rich culture and heritage, aiming to pass these traditions to the younger generation.

Attendees can partake in friendly competitions featuring games like patintero, tumbang preso, siato, luksong tinik, sack race, and more.

During the event, you can also indulge in delectable Filipino cuisine, enjoy live music, and relish entertaining performances.

Save the date for this vibrant event taking place at the American International School on November 18, 2023.

Bring your loved ones, mark your calendars, and join in for a day of joy, laughter, and bonding, celebrating Filipino identity and creating cherished memories. See you there!