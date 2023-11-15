QC court orders subpoena vs. Ex-Pres. Duterte over Castro’s complaint 

The Office of Prosecutor of Quezon City has issued a subpoena to former President Rodrigo Duterte ordering him to personally submit an answer to the complaint filed by House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers party-list France Castro.

Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Ulric Badiola said in a one-page document said that Duterte can submit his counter-affidavit on December 4 and December 11.

“Under and by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Revised Charter of Quezon City and other existing laws, respondent is hereby commanded to appear before the Office of the City Prosecutor, Justice Cecilia Muñoz Palma Building (Department of Justice), Elliptical Road, Quezon City,” the subpoena read.

He was also told to submit counter affidavits of witnesses.

“The counter-affidavit, together with the annexes and the affidavits of witness/es, should be in eight copies and should be subscribed and sworn to before me,” the subpoena added.

Castro filed a complaint against Duterte over a remark made on SMNI.

“Kayong mga komunista ang gusto kong patayin (and “Sabi ko sa kanya [his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte], magprangka ka na lang. Itong intelligence fund na ito gagamitin ko para sa utak ng mga Pilipino kasi ito ang target ko, kayong mga komunista andiyan sa Congress. Prangkahin mo na ‘yan si France Castro. Say, I will use this intelligence fund for the mental development of Filipinos because my targets are the communists there in Congress,” Castro said.