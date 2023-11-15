Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee dominates ‘Voice for Change’ polls, eyes semifinal spot

Michelle Dee during her coronation as Miss Universe Philippines

Philippines’ representative, Michelle Dee, emerges as the front-runner in the “Voice for Change” voting for Miss Universe 2023. Expressing gratitude, Miss Universe Philippines acknowledged Dee’s supporters in an Instagram post, urging continued backing for the candidate in the fan vote.

“PILIPINAS, SALAMAT PO. Thanks to you, Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee is at the top of the Voice for Change voting!” the organization stated. “Now, we make sure she is no. 1 in the Miss Universe Fan Vote! The winner of the Fan Vote will get an automatic placement in the semifinals, so please keep voting. Bayanihan to be no. 1!” they added.

 

The Miss Universe coronation is set to take place in El Salvador, airing and streaming live on A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC on Sunday, November 19, at 9 a.m. (Philippine time). Same-day replays will be available at 9:30 p.m. on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel via Sunday’s Best, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC, with additional replays scheduled later in the week.

Ninety contestants from around the globe will vie for the Miss Universe title, currently held by half-Filipina R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States. Michelle Dee, daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, aspires to secure the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown following Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

