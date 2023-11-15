Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Man receives world’s first transplant of a whole human eye

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Surgeons in New York have performed the first-ever whole-eye transplant in a human, they announced on Thursday, November 9, an accomplishment being hailed as a breakthrough even though the patient has not regained sight in the eye.

In the six months since the surgery, performed during a partial face transplant, the grafted eye has shown important signs of health, including well-functioning blood vessels and a promising-looking retina, according to the surgical team at NYU Langone Health.

Screenshot 2023 11 15 at 2.15.00 PM

“The mere fact that we transplanted an eye is a huge step forward, something that for centuries has been thought about, but it’s never been performed,” said Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, who led the team.

Until now, doctors have only been able to transplant the cornea, the clear front layer of the eye. The recipient of the eye, Aaron James, is a 46-year-old military veteran from Arkansas who survived a work-related high-voltage electrical accident that destroyed the left side of his face, his nose, his mouth and his left eye.

Screenshot 2023 11 15 at 2.15.07 PM

The transplant surgery took 21 hours.

Initially, doctors were just planning to include the eyeball as part of the face transplant for cosmetic reasons, Rodriguez said during a Zoom interview.

Screenshot 2023 11 15 at 2.25.17 PM

“If some form of vision restoration occurred, it would be wonderful, but… the goal was for us to perform the technical operation,” and have the eyeball survive, Rodriquez added. Whatever happens going forward will be monitored, he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

edsa

MMDA Bong Nebrija suspended after bus lane violation claim vs. Bong Revilla 

1 min ago
CEBU PACIFIC

Cebu Pacific records impressive Q3 performance with 150% surge in net income

23 mins ago
duterte

QC court orders subpoena vs. Ex-Pres. Duterte over Castro’s complaint 

2 hours ago
Screenshot 2023 11 15 at 1.56.38 PM

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee dominates ‘Voice for Change’ polls, eyes semifinal spot

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button