Cebu Pacific records P23.3B earnings in Q3, show strong comeback

Cebu Pacific made an impressive financial comeback in the third quarter of 2023, raking in a whopping P23.3 billion in total revenues. This marks a big 39% increase compared to last year and a solid 23% rise from the same period in 2019.

The airline’s success is thanks to flying over 5.3 million passengers on 35,000 flights during the quarter, up by 27% and 18% for passengers and flights. The seats were almost 84% full, which is nearly 10 percentage points more than last year.

Cebu Pacific’s flights to other countries shot up, carrying over 1.3 million passengers—wow, that’s 228% more than last year! They’re doing well in places like Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Even flying within the Philippines is strong, with 4.0 million passengers—5% more than last year and even more than before the pandemic.

More people wanted to travel because school breaks and graduations changed to June to August. But, even though the airline spent more money on fuel and planes, they still made P2.4 billion in profit, turning things around from last year’s loss of over P3 billion and way above the 2019 level.

Mark Cezar, the Chief Finance Officer of Cebu Pacific, is optimistic about the future.

He said in a press release, “CEB continued its financial recovery in the third quarter, and we remain optimistic on its future growth.”

The airline even ended up with a profit of P1.3 billion, a huge improvement from losing P2.5 billion last year and P384 million in 2019.

