Cebu Pacific records impressive Q3 performance with 150% surge in net income

Cebu Pacific (CEB) has announced its financial results for the third quarter, reporting a net income of P1.28 billion, marking an impressive 150% year-on-year increase. The airline’s solid performance extended throughout the first nine months of the year with a net income of P5.0 billion.

CEB disclosed a Q3 total revenue of P23.3 billion, demonstrating a substantial 39% year-on-year growth and a noteworthy 23% increase compared to its pre-pandemic Q3 performance in 2019. This performance showcases Cebu Pacific’s resilience and recovery in the post-COVID era.

During Q3, CEB successfully flew 5.3 million passengers, reflecting a notable 27% year-on-year increase. The airline operated 35,000 flights, marking an 18% increase from the previous year. Notably, CEB achieved a seat load factor of 83.7%, indicating efficient capacity utilization and a significant 13% year-on-year improvement.

The international segment played a pivotal role in CEB’s success, experiencing a remarkable 228% increase in passengers flown, totaling 1.3 million. In contrast, the domestic segment also saw growth, with a 5% increase in passengers flown, reaching 4.0 million.

