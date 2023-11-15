Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bong Revilla denies being apprehended in EDSA bus lane

Senator Bong Revilla denied reports and claims that his convoy was apprehended at the EDSA bus lane.

Revilla said the reports are malicious and noted that he does not traverse in the main highway.

“My daily commute is from the south to the Senate and there is no possibility I will be on Edsa in Mandaluyong. When attending official functions in the north, I take the Skyway from and back to the south,” Revilla explained in a statement.

The senator said he will ask clarification from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on why he was accused of such thing.

“If it’s true that they apprehended someone using my name, they should have done their job and ticketed the violator,” Revilla said.

