UAE travel: Up to how much money can you bring in to the country as a traveller?

For illustrative purposes only

If you are planning to travel out of or enter the UAE with a significant amount of cash, it is crucial to be aware of the existing customs regulations. According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security (ICP), travellers must declare the total amount of money they are carrying, ensuring it doesn’t exceed AED 60,000 (approximately PHP 914,000) in cash or an amount equivalent to this in other currencies, financial instruments, precious metals, or valuable stones.

However, if you are carrying an amount that exceeds the permissible limit, the authority emphasizes the necessity for travelers to complete the customs disclosure form or through the official website or the Afseh app available on Google Play and App Store. Additionally, it’s important to note that individuals under the age of 18 are not permitted to bring in or take out amounts exceeding the specified limit.

Furthermore, authorities have urged travelers to comply with the controls and laws imposed on goods allowed to pass with travelers or those prohibited from entering the UAE.

Prohibited goods for transfer via UAE airports include:

  • Controlled/recreational drugs and narcotic substances
  • Pirated content
  • Counterfeit currency
  • Items used in black magic, witchcraft or sorcery
  • Publications and artwork that contradict or challenge Islamic teachings and values
  • Gambling tools and machines

Goods with restricted entry through UAE airports requiring prior authorization include:

  • Animals, plants, fertilizers, and insecticides
  • Weapons, ammunition, explosives, and fireworks are all prohibited
  • Medicines, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, devices, and machineries
  • Publications, books, and media products
  • Products connected to nuclear energy
  • Wireless devices and transmitters
  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Personal care and beauty items
  • Tobacco cigarettes that have been prepared
  • Tires for a new vehicle

Attempting to enter or remove goods into or from the country without paying customs duties constitutes a violation of the prohibition or restriction provisions outlined in the Arab Gulf States’ Unified Customs Law or other applicable regulations and laws.

Customs smuggling is considered if one:

  • Fails to take goods to the first customs department when entering the country
  • Does not declare commercial goods in their possession
  • Allows goods to cross the customs department without proper declaration

