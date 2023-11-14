Senators push for higher DMW budget in 2024

Senators are pushing for a higher budget for the Department of Migrant Workers for 2024 citing that the budget is crucial for the department’s welfare projects for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Three senators are pushing for a higher DMW budget including Joel Villanueva and Raffy Tulfo, as well as DMW budget sponsor Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito.

The department has a proposed budget of P13.75 billion. The original proposal was P15.3 billion but it was slashed at the House of Representatives to P12.75 billion.

Senators managed to restore around P1 billion but Tulfo said this is not enough.

The Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration (OWWA) also seeks to relight P5.1 billion peso budget for the emergency repatriation fund but it was underutilized this year over its limitations linked to COVID-19.

“We’re hoping from the DMW that we can restore this so it can be put into good use, especially now that the department is on its second year, [with] still a lot of challenges, still a lot of things to be done, especially the organization of the new migrant workers offices (MWOs) in different parts of the world,” the DMW said.

Villanueva also echoed the sentiments that the P1 billion additional budget was not enough.

“Kaya po tayo naririto sapagkat gusto natin siguraduhin na magagawa, matutugunan ng ating departamento ang pangangailangan ng ating mga migrant workers. Kaya ba natin ito lunukin at sabihin proud tayo na ito ‘yung binigay natin?” he said.

Tulfo also said that given the geopolitical unrest especially in Israel and Palestine, the department should be able to address the needs of affected OFWs.

“While most of them are relieved that they are out of harm’s way, at hindi na nagtatago sa mga bomb shelters, bakat na bakat sa kanilang mga mukha ang pangamba – ang pangambang paano magsisimula ulit,” said Tulfo.

“What will happen in the next 100 days of their lives, considering that they’re jobless but still have to feed their families and continue sending their kids to school?” he added.