Federal Land reports 176% surge in 2023 net income

Federal Land, Inc. (Federal Land), a prominent property developer in the Philippines, has announced robust financial results for the first nine months of 2023.

Total revenues for the period reached an impressive Php13.2 billion, marking a 6% increase from the Php12.4 billion recorded during the same period in 2022.

The property giant’s core net income soared to Php1.9 billion, a remarkable 176% surge from Php679 million in the corresponding period last year.

Reservation sales demonstrated substantial growth, reaching Php17.9 billion in the first nine months of 2023. This represents a substantial 31% increase compared to Php13.7 billion in the same period in 2022.

Equity in joint ventures witnessed an outstanding 117% increase, reaching Php1.8 billion during the first nine months of 2023. This surge is primarily attributed to successful collaborations, including The Seasons Residences and the Grand Hyatt Residences South Tower.

The strategic joint venture, Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG), formed in January 2022 with Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (Nomura), and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., has seen substantial progress. With Nomura investing approximately Php16 billion and Federal Land contributing Php32 billion in land and cash, FNG has infused these assets into the joint venture as of May 2023.

FNG is set to launch its first residential horizontal project, Yume at Riverpark, located in General Trias, Cavite. Spanning 18 hectares, Yume aims to be a distinctive Japanese-inspired nurturing neighborhood, providing an ideal setting for families to grow and thrive.

Additionally, this month marks the launch of Sora, the inaugural tower of The Observatory, a new 4.5-hectare mixed-use community strategically positioned in Mandaluyong City.