Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Federal Land reports 176% surge in 2023 net income

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago

Federal Land, Inc. (Federal Land), a prominent property developer in the Philippines, has announced robust financial results for the first nine months of 2023.

Total revenues for the period reached an impressive Php13.2 billion, marking a 6% increase from the Php12.4 billion recorded during the same period in 2022.

The property giant’s core net income soared to Php1.9 billion, a remarkable 176% surge from Php679 million in the corresponding period last year.

Reservation sales demonstrated substantial growth, reaching Php17.9 billion in the first nine months of 2023. This represents a substantial 31% increase compared to Php13.7 billion in the same period in 2022.

Read: Federal Land’s H1 net income up by 101% to Php1.46B, posts 87% growth in real estate sales to Php10.4 billion

Equity in joint ventures witnessed an outstanding 117% increase, reaching Php1.8 billion during the first nine months of 2023. This surge is primarily attributed to successful collaborations, including The Seasons Residences and the Grand Hyatt Residences South Tower.

The strategic joint venture, Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG), formed in January 2022 with Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (Nomura), and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., has seen substantial progress. With Nomura investing approximately Php16 billion and Federal Land contributing Php32 billion in land and cash, FNG has infused these assets into the joint venture as of May 2023.

FNG is set to launch its first residential horizontal project, Yume at Riverpark, located in General Trias, Cavite. Spanning 18 hectares, Yume aims to be a distinctive Japanese-inspired nurturing neighborhood, providing an ideal setting for families to grow and thrive.

Additionally, this month marks the launch of Sora, the inaugural tower of The Observatory, a new 4.5-hectare mixed-use community strategically positioned in Mandaluyong City.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 14T132735.368

Mark Leviste reveals that he is still in a relationship with Kris Aquino

12 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 14T132251.991

Filipino-American doctor among judges in Miss Universe 2023

12 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 14T131636.738

Hamilton’s Filipina Leading Lady is set to dazzle Abu Dhabi’s Filipino Community in 2 Months

12 hours ago
rlc mar21

Robinsons Land Corp.’s net profit up by 49% in Q3 2023

13 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button