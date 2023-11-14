Cebu Pacific records 76% surge in profits

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading low-cost carrier, has reported a staggering 76% surge in net income, reaching P5.025 billion during the first nine months of 2023.

Group revenues for the airline soared by P66.896 billion compared to P37.533 billion in the previous year. The robust growth is attributed to a substantial increase in passenger volume, particularly in international travel.

Cebu Pacific expanded its international network, experiencing a remarkable 236.2% surge in international flights during the first three quarters of the year.

Passenger revenues took center stage, witnessing an impressive 105.2% increase to P46.132 billion from P22.481 billion. This surge was fueled by a 48.8% rise in passenger numbers, reaching 15.5 million. The airline’s strategic efforts were evident in the 10-percentage-point increase in seat load factor, rising from 74.4% to an impressive 84.4%.

International passengers, in particular, contributed significantly to this growth, skyrocketing by 444% to 3.5 million from 0.6 million in the corresponding period last year. The third quarter saw a notable 37.9% increase in average fares, driven by heightened travel demand, particularly for longer international routes.

On the cargo front, revenues experienced a dip, falling by 47.1% to P2.970 billion from P5.615 billion. The decline is attributed to lower cargo kilograms flown and yield from cargo services.

Revenue from ancillary services, however, experienced an 88.5% surge to P17.794 billion from P9.437 billion. This growth can be attributed to higher passenger volume and increased flight activity, especially on international routes.

Operating expenses for the first nine months of the year increased by 24.7% to P60.746 billion from P48.730 billion in the previous year. The weakening of the Philippine peso against the US dollar played a role in this rise in operating expenses.

The overall boost in performance of Cebu Pacific marks a remarkable turnaround from the P12.046 billion net loss reported in the same period last year. Looking ahead, Cebu Pacific anticipates the receipt of a total of 19 aircraft deliveries for 2023, with six expected before the year concludes.