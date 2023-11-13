More than 35,000 cyclists take over Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Ride 2023

The iconic Sheikh Zayed Road was transformed into a giant cycling track yesterday, November 12, as the fourth edition of the Dubai Ride took place, attracting over 35,000 professional cyclists and biking enthusiasts.

Pedaling over 546,000 km against the backdrop of Dubai’s renowned landmarks along Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai, participants solidified the Dubai Ride’s status as the largest community cycling event in the region.

Presented by DP World, the flagship Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) event is aligned with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform the city into one of the world’s most active cities and the broader vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in, work and visit.

Dubai Ride, a non-competitive and inclusive event, served as a platform not only to progress towards achieving the 30X30 fitness goals but also as a means for the community to come together and experience the joy of cycling in a unique setting.

This year, the event featured two distinct routes – the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road and the 4km Downtown family course – showcasing Dubai’s prominent landmarks, including the renowned Museum of the Future (MOTF), the picturesque Dubai Water Canal, and the majestic Burj Khalifa.

The highly anticipated event was marked by non-stop excitement and fun, with Dubai Police showcasing their supercars and participants displaying their unique novelty bikes.

Cyclists expressed their creativity and enthusiasm by decorating their bicycles at the colorful dressing-up station on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, contributing to a vibrant atmosphere on the Downtown family route.

Dubai Ride, a much-anticipated annual event, promotes a healthy and active lifestyle, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. It encourages individuals of all ages and abilities to embrace the joy of cycling and explore the city’s iconic landmarks from a unique perspective.

World-class mass participation events like the Dubai Ride underscore Dubai’s commitment to promoting cycling as a sustainable and accessible mode of transportation. The emirate continues to invest in infrastructure and initiatives prioritizing the well-being and mobility of its residents and visitors.