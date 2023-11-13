Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Court allows De Lima to post bail

The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court has allowed former senator Leila De Lima to post bail in her remaining drug case according to her lawyer, Boni Tacardon.

De Lima, a known critic of the Duterte administration, faced three drug cases that caused her to be detained for 7 years.

Tacardon said that the Muntinlupa (RTC) Branch 206 granted De Lima’s motion for reconsideration on her bail petition.

“Motion granted,” Tacardon said.

De Lima has been detained at the Camp Crame since February 2017.

De Lima was first acquitted in February 2021 by the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 205.

She was granted bail in the amount of P300,000, as well as her co-accused, former Bureau of Corrections director Franklin Bucayu, former aides Ronnie Dayan and Joenel Sanchez, and alleged bagman Jose Adrian Dera.

“The totality of the evidence presented by the prosecution, the Court is of the firm view and holds that accused De Lima, Bucayu, Dayan, Sanchez and Dera should be allowed to post bail as the prosecution was not able to discharge its burden of establishing that the guilt of the said accused is strong,” the decision read.

In a Rappler report, De Lima’s legal team was prepared for this, raising the funds to make sure they could post bail on the same day.

