Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Cop, 3 others face kidnapping charges over missing beauty queen’s case

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy: Catherine Camilon/Instagram

Kidnapping and serious illegal detention complaints have been filed against a police officer and three others for their supposed involvement in the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said on Monday that the cases have been filed at the Batangas Prosecutor’s Office.

“Around 1:30 p.m., nakapag-refer na ng kaso ang regional director unit ng CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) [ng] kaso ng violation of Article 261 of the Revised Penal Code, particularly kidnapping and serious illegal detention, dyan sa office ng Batangas Provincial Prosecutor’s Office against Major Allan De Castro at isa pong nag nangangalang Jeffrey Arreola Magpantay at dalawa pa pong John Does,” Fajardo said in a press briefing.

De Castro was supposed to be the friend of Camilon who was scheduled to meet her on the day that she disappeared.

Magpantay was one of the three men that witnesses allegedly saw transferring the body of the beauty queen from one vehicle to another.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 13T154915.450

Passenger releases 10th anniversary edition of hit ‘Let Her Go’ featuring Ed Sheeran

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 13T143548.503

Robredo, Bam Aquino, groups welcome De Lima’s freedom

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 13T141014.605

‘Sa wakas makakalaya na ako’: De Lima says after being allowed to post bail

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS immigration

BI rescues three Filipinas from trafficking, arrests illegal recruiters

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button