Cop, 3 others face kidnapping charges over missing beauty queen’s case

Kidnapping and serious illegal detention complaints have been filed against a police officer and three others for their supposed involvement in the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said on Monday that the cases have been filed at the Batangas Prosecutor’s Office.

“Around 1:30 p.m., nakapag-refer na ng kaso ang regional director unit ng CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) [ng] kaso ng violation of Article 261 of the Revised Penal Code, particularly kidnapping and serious illegal detention, dyan sa office ng Batangas Provincial Prosecutor’s Office against Major Allan De Castro at isa pong nag nangangalang Jeffrey Arreola Magpantay at dalawa pa pong John Does,” Fajardo said in a press briefing.

De Castro was supposed to be the friend of Camilon who was scheduled to meet her on the day that she disappeared.

Magpantay was one of the three men that witnesses allegedly saw transferring the body of the beauty queen from one vehicle to another.