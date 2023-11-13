Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI rescues three Filipinas from trafficking, arrests illegal recruiters

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Saturday that they had rescued three Filipinas who were recruited to work as sex workers in Taiwan.

According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the three victims and two of their suspected couriers were intercepted at the NAIA Terminal 3, before they could board a flight to Taipei.

Citing a report from the BI’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES), Tansingco revealed that the women initially claimed they were freelance models who were traveling to Taipei for a basic training course on the Chinese language.

After providing inconsistent answers to questions by immigration officers and failing to explain the purpose and itinerary of their travel, the five passengers were subjected to further screening.

“They eventually confessed that they were recruited by someone on Facebook who offered them jobs as short-time sex workers for foreign customers in Taiwan. Their two female companions were identified by authorities as the ones who arranged their travel and processed their documents,” BI said.

The victims disclosed that they were interviewed and screened inside a room in Malate, Manila before their trip. During the “interview,” they were asked to strip naked so their bodies could be “assessed.”

They also shared they were told that their income would depend on how much time they spend with their customers, and the types of activities that they will engage with them.

The authority said that all five passengers were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for further investigation and filing of appropriate charges against the recruiters.

“We commend our immigration officers for successfully foiling this attempt to traffic these women who were lured to make a living as sex workers,” Tansingco said. “[The incident is a] clear case of human trafficking that the BI must combat to protect the well-being of Filipino women.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 13T154915.450

Passenger releases 10th anniversary edition of hit ‘Let Her Go’ featuring Ed Sheeran

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 13T143548.503

Robredo, Bam Aquino, groups welcome De Lima’s freedom

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 13T142700.197

Cop, 3 others face kidnapping charges over missing beauty queen’s case

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 13T141014.605

‘Sa wakas makakalaya na ako’: De Lima says after being allowed to post bail

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button