BI rescues three Filipinas from trafficking, arrests illegal recruiters

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Saturday that they had rescued three Filipinas who were recruited to work as sex workers in Taiwan.

According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the three victims and two of their suspected couriers were intercepted at the NAIA Terminal 3, before they could board a flight to Taipei.

Citing a report from the BI’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES), Tansingco revealed that the women initially claimed they were freelance models who were traveling to Taipei for a basic training course on the Chinese language.

After providing inconsistent answers to questions by immigration officers and failing to explain the purpose and itinerary of their travel, the five passengers were subjected to further screening.

“They eventually confessed that they were recruited by someone on Facebook who offered them jobs as short-time sex workers for foreign customers in Taiwan. Their two female companions were identified by authorities as the ones who arranged their travel and processed their documents,” BI said.

The victims disclosed that they were interviewed and screened inside a room in Malate, Manila before their trip. During the “interview,” they were asked to strip naked so their bodies could be “assessed.”

They also shared they were told that their income would depend on how much time they spend with their customers, and the types of activities that they will engage with them.

The authority said that all five passengers were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for further investigation and filing of appropriate charges against the recruiters.

“We commend our immigration officers for successfully foiling this attempt to traffic these women who were lured to make a living as sex workers,” Tansingco said. “[The incident is a] clear case of human trafficking that the BI must combat to protect the well-being of Filipino women.”