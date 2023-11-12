Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

VP Sara Duterte admits family going through political ‘rough patch’

Vice President Sara Duterte said that her family is going through a political rough patch.

In a GMA News report, Duterte did not expound on what political challenges they are facing as a family but she thanks politicians who continue to defend them including Senator Imee Marcos.

“Noong 2015, ako ang una at kaisa-isang gobernador na nagdeklara ng suporta para kay President Duterte. At, kahit ako ang nagiisang matitira, maninindigan ako para sa kanya,” said Senator Marcos in a statement following the move of the House of Representatives to remove Duterte allies from deputy speakership posts.

The statement of support did not go unnoticed by Duterte.

“Magpapasalamat ako kay Senator Imee Marcos sa kanyang patuloy na pagsuporta sa pulitika sa aming pamilya,” said the Vice President.

The lower house moved to remove former president and Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Davao City Representative Isidro Ungab.

“Congressman Sid Ungab and Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo have my full support as a politician and as a friend,” said VP Duterte.

