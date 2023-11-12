Two teenage students found dead in Taguig school office

Two teenage female students were found dead inside an office at the Signal Village National High School in Taguig City on Friday night.

According to a report from PhilStar, a witness discovered the bodies of Mary Nicole Picar, 15, a Grade 10 student, and Irish Sheen Manalo, 13, a Grade 8 student, hanging with a rope tied around their necks and attached to a steel grill in the Girl Scout office.

The witness, a 16-year-old student, mentioned that she had last seen the girls at around 7:45PM. According to the Southern Police District, the girls had informed the witness that they were heading home at that time.

However, she later found out through group chat that the two never arrived home. She decided to return to the school and discovered their bodies. The witness then reported the incident to the guards on duty at the school.

One of the victim’s relatives, Rhea Manalo, called on the public and the authorities to seek the truth behind her cousin’s death.

“Our family is asking and begging for your help – to all the classmates, teachers, and friends of Irish Sheen Manalo… come forward and tell the truth,” Manalo wrote on Facebook.

She revealed in her post that the police removed the girls’ bodies without the scene being examined by police Scene of the Crime Operations (SOCO) personnel, and that the school was “uncooperative,” claiming that there were no working CCTV cameras on the school premises.

“My cousin was an honor student and part of the (Girl Scouts of the Philippines). She’s at Grade 8, Gold Section. She would not dare kill herself. We are still waiting for the autopsy results as of this post,” Rhea said.

As of writing, the Taguig police have issued a statement, saying that initial evidence gathered by the Scene of the Crime Operatives “do not indicate foul play in the deaths of two female high school student.”

According to a report from Manila Bulletin, the families of the two victims have accepted the police’s explanation that there was no foul play involved.