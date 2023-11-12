Some Filipinos to return to Gaza once war is over – DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that some Filipinos who left Gaza would still return to the enclave once the war is over.

The first batch of 34 Filipinos and one Palestinian national arrived in Manila on Friday, November 10.

“Hindi po usual OFW treatment pero meron na silang malaking financial assistance. $1,000 for each family,” said DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega in a GMA News report.

“Hindi naman sila mananatili rito eh. They’re just waiting for the war to end tapos babalik sila dun so they are not here for good,” the DFA official added.

The first large group of Filipinos crossed the Rafah border to Egypt this week. Out of the 40 Filipinos, six decided to stay in Egypt for different reasons.

“I’m happy kasi I’m here. At the same time sad kasi ang husband ko was there. Hindi siya inaprubahan to come here,” a repatriated Filipino said.

The Filipino repatriate added that she is unsure on what will happen to her family and their house in Gaza.

“Nandun lahat ‘yung ano namin, eh. ‘Yung asawa ko nandun, assistant professor siya. ‘Yung anak ko she’s working sa government agency sa UNDP. ‘Yung anak ko na bunso, nag-aaral pa siya. Di ko lang alam kung pagbalik ko, nandun pa ‘yung bahay namin,” she said.