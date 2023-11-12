Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Some Filipinos to return to Gaza once war is over – DFA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 hours ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that some Filipinos who left Gaza would still return to the enclave once the war is over.

The first batch of 34 Filipinos and one Palestinian national arrived in Manila on Friday, November 10.

“Hindi po usual OFW treatment pero meron na silang malaking financial assistance. $1,000 for each family,” said DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega in a GMA News report.

“Hindi naman sila mananatili rito eh. They’re just waiting for the war to end tapos babalik sila dun so they are not here for good,” the DFA official added.

The first large group of Filipinos crossed the Rafah border to Egypt this week. Out of the 40 Filipinos, six decided to stay in Egypt for different reasons.

“I’m happy kasi I’m here. At the same time sad kasi ang husband ko was there. Hindi siya inaprubahan to come here,” a repatriated Filipino said.

The Filipino repatriate added that she is unsure on what will happen to her family and their house in Gaza.

“Nandun lahat ‘yung ano namin, eh. ‘Yung asawa ko nandun, assistant professor siya. ‘Yung anak ko she’s working sa government agency sa UNDP. ‘Yung anak ko na bunso, nag-aaral pa siya. Di ko lang alam kung pagbalik ko, nandun pa ‘yung bahay namin,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 12T143427.849

Dubai reveals completion of one of the largest on-grid solar projects ahead of COP28

14 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 12T133010.137

PH bans American national from entering PH after rude comments in e-Travel application

15 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 12T132053.980

Beatrice Luigi Gomez supports Michelle Dee ahead of Miss Universe 2023

15 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 12T131113.272

DMW: Filipinos affected by the Russian missile strike to return home

15 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button