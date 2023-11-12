PH gov’t eyes nationwide TikTok ban if app is linked to cyber espionage

The National Security Council is finishing its assessment on whether they will recommend a nationwide ban of social media app TikTok if it will be proven that the app is linked to spying or espionage.

NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said they are currently evaluating the potential threat that the social media application poses to the country’s national security.

“Iyong mga apps na ganyan may mga features na pwedeng gamitin para malaman ang galawan ng gumagamit- ang location, iyong mga online behavior mo- that could possibly compromise national security,” Malaya said in a press statement.

“Ang pinag-aaralan po namin ngayon is how big a threat is TikTok to our national security. Ang may-ari po kasi niyan, ang mother company na Bytedance is a Chinese company and under their law, lahat po ng mga kumpanya sa Tsina ay kinakailangan makipagtulungan sa kanilang gobyerno,” he added.

Malaya said that for now their focus is on the military, police, and other security agencies.

The task force assigned to investigate TikTok may finish their probe next month.