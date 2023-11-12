PH bans American national from entering PH after rude comments in e-Travel application

The Bureau of Immigration has stopped the entry of an American national who wrote rude comments and put profane information in the e-travel form system.

The foreigner identified as Anthony Joseph Laurence arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday, November 7.

“After verifying in our system, the officer discovered that the passenger keyed in a made-up address in the Philippines, did not include his full name, and inputted profane words in his entry,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco also said.

The BI chief said that the foreigner went beyond his boundaries.

Tansingco said that Laurence was deported and included in the blacklisted foreigners who are not allowed to enter the country.

“Our agency is committed to ensuring a seamless experience to the traveling public. We expect all individuals to conduct themselves with respect and adhere to the established procedures. Any violation of these procedures will be dealt with firmly,” he said.