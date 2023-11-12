Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH bans American national from entering PH after rude comments in e-Travel application

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 hours ago

Courtesy: Bureau of Immigration/Facebook

The Bureau of Immigration has stopped the entry of an American national who wrote rude comments and put profane information in the e-travel form system.

The foreigner identified as Anthony Joseph Laurence arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday, November 7.

“After verifying in our system, the officer discovered that the passenger keyed in a made-up address in the Philippines, did not include his full name, and inputted profane words in his entry,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco also said.

The BI chief said that the foreigner went beyond his boundaries.

Tansingco said that Laurence was deported and included in the blacklisted foreigners who are not allowed to enter the country.

“Our agency is committed to ensuring a seamless experience to the traveling public. We expect all individuals to conduct themselves with respect and adhere to the established procedures. Any violation of these procedures will be dealt with firmly,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 12T143427.849

Dubai reveals completion of one of the largest on-grid solar projects ahead of COP28

13 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 12T132053.980

Beatrice Luigi Gomez supports Michelle Dee ahead of Miss Universe 2023

15 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 12T131113.272

DMW: Filipinos affected by the Russian missile strike to return home

15 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 06T093209.550

VP Sara Duterte admits family going through political ‘rough patch’

15 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button