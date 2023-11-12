Dubai reveals completion of one of the largest on-grid solar projects ahead of COP28

Wasl, one of Dubai’s largest real estate development and management firms, has announced the successful completion of one of the largest on-grid solar projects in the emirate.

According to the Dubai Media Office, this initiative involves the installation of over 22,000 photovoltaic (PV) panels across 44 buildings and facilities owned by Wasl, significantly boosting the grid’s capacity by more than 11 million kWh annually.

The solar energy generated by this expansive project is expected to offset 4,500 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, underscoring Wasl’s strong commitment to sustainability. The carbon offsets thus achieved would have the same impact as taking 2,200 cars off the road, planting 180,000 trees, or providing a year’s worth of energy for 900 Dubai homes.

In line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, this groundbreaking project was carried out in collaboration with Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO), aiming to retrofit a diverse range of Wasl’s properties with cutting-edge solar panels. The project’s outcomes have exceeded expectations, showcasing remarkable gains in clean energy.

As a Jubilee Sponsor at the upcoming 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) from November 15 to 17, Wasl will showcase its commitment to sustainability through its pavilion’s four pillars: Sustainable Real Estate Development, Food Tech Valley, Solar PV, and Energy Retrofitting. This aligns with the company’s broader mission to reduce its carbon footprint and enhance the quality of life within its communities.

The on-grid solar project stands as a noteworthy testament to Dubai’s ongoing endeavors to promote sustainability across various sectors. This commitment is further emphasized by the emirate’s role as the host of the global climate summit COP 28. Additionally, the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability underscores its prioritization of sustainable solutions in pursuit of its developmental goals.