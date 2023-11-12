Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

DFA: 39 Filipinos remain in Gaza

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 hours ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that 39 Filipinos are still in Gaza amid escalating tensions between Israel and militant group Hamas.

“May 39 pa na mga Pilipino na nasa Gaza… ‘Yung iba, ayaw umalis doon… ‘Yung iba naman, aalis lang kung kasama ang kanilang misis o mister na Palestino,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in a GMA News interview.

The Philippines has raised the alert level in Gaza to 4 which means repatriation is voluntary.

Two Filipinos were the first to cross the border followed by 40 Filipinos early this week. 56 Filipino nationals managed to cross last Friday.

“Hindi araw-araw bukas ‘yung border. Next time na may opportunity, please cross,” De Vega said.

Some Palestinian spouses were also not allowed to cross the border.

“Kaya tuloy 39 pa ‘yung naiwan sa Gaza,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

