Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA announces Sheikh Zayed Road closure for cycling event

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has alerted motorists that a portion of Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed tomorrow, November 12, to make way for cyclists joining the annual Dubai Ride cycling event.

According to the authority, vehicles won’t be allowed to enter the Sheikh Zayed Road in both directions from the Trade Centre roundabout to Safa Park interchange (2nd interchange). Additionally, the Lower Financial Centre Street and Trade Centre Street will be closed for the event.

In a post in social media platform X, the RTA shared some alternative routes that motorists can take to plan their journey ahead. They can use Al Hadiqa Street, Al Wasl Street, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Al Asayel Street, 2nd Zaa’beel Street, 2nd December Street, and Al Mustaqbal Street to reach their destination.

Authorities have yet to announce how long the roads will be closed for the Dubai Ride event this year. However, the same roads were closed for five hours last year, from 4AM to 9AM, and motorists can expect the roads to be closed for the same duration this year.

Dubai Ride, one of the flagship events of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), will commence at 6:15AM until 8:15AM on the Sheikh Zayed Road. It was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, in 2017, aiming to offer families, recreational cyclists, and cycling enthusiasts an unforgettable experience as they pedal past Dubai’s iconic landmarks along Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai.

Also read:

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 11T105102.646

Dubai Police warns drivers against making illegal turns from non-designated areas

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 11T101005.581

Clark International Airport among ‘World’s Most Beautiful Airports’ — Prix Versailles

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 11T093221.638

Pope Francis to inaugurate Faith Pavilion in Expo City during COP28 visit

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 10T221807.915

Mark your calendars: UAE holidays are fast approaching!

15 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button