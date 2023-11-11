RTA announces Sheikh Zayed Road closure for cycling event

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has alerted motorists that a portion of Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed tomorrow, November 12, to make way for cyclists joining the annual Dubai Ride cycling event.

According to the authority, vehicles won’t be allowed to enter the Sheikh Zayed Road in both directions from the Trade Centre roundabout to Safa Park interchange (2nd interchange). Additionally, the Lower Financial Centre Street and Trade Centre Street will be closed for the event.

In a post in social media platform X, the RTA shared some alternative routes that motorists can take to plan their journey ahead. They can use Al Hadiqa Street, Al Wasl Street, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Al Asayel Street, 2nd Zaa’beel Street, 2nd December Street, and Al Mustaqbal Street to reach their destination.

Check out the full details, alternative streets and roads on Sheikh Zayed Rd, coinciding with the activities of the #Dubai Ride Cycling Race on Sunday, November 12, 2023 in collaboration with #RTA. #DubaiFitnessChallenge@DubaiPoliceHQ @DXBFitChallenge pic.twitter.com/xeuIRopEbq — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 10, 2023

Authorities have yet to announce how long the roads will be closed for the Dubai Ride event this year. However, the same roads were closed for five hours last year, from 4AM to 9AM, and motorists can expect the roads to be closed for the same duration this year.

Dubai Ride, one of the flagship events of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), will commence at 6:15AM until 8:15AM on the Sheikh Zayed Road. It was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, in 2017, aiming to offer families, recreational cyclists, and cycling enthusiasts an unforgettable experience as they pedal past Dubai’s iconic landmarks along Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai.

Also read: