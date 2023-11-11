Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police warns drivers against making illegal turns from non-designated areas

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: Screengrab from Dubai Police/X

The Dubai Police has issued a stern warning to motorists on Friday, emphasizing that penalties await those making illegal turns in non-designated areas or in an incorrect manner.

In a video posted on social media platform X, the authority demonstrated how their smart traffic systems monitor the activities of drivers, specifically emphasizing the violations related to illegal turns.

The video aimed to alert motorists of the significant fines associated with violating this law. Offenders will face a fine of AED500 and accumulate 4 black points.

The Dubai Police also disclosed that over the past 10 months, 29,463 violations have occurred, resulting in six people being injured in related incidents.

The authority calls on all motorists to drive responsibly, respect traffic laws, and prioritize safety on the roads. Your compliance not only avoids penalties but also contributes to a safer driving environment for everyone.

