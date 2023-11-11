Clark International Airport among ‘World’s Most Beautiful Airports’ — Prix Versailles

The Clark International Airport (CRK) in Pampanga, Philippines has been named one of the “World’s Most Beautiful Airports,” by the prestigious Prix Versailles World Architecture and Design Award.

Expressing immense joy and pride on Facebook, CRK shared its excitement about receiving this prestigious recognition.

“We are thrilled that CRK holds the distinction of a Laureate, among Prix Versailles list of the World’s Most Beautiful Airports, being a finalist of this Award in 2021,” CRK wrote.

“Fueled with this honor, CRK remains committed to ensuring that our passengers’ travel experience keeps getting better,” it added.

In 2021, CRK emerged as one of the top six finalists in the World Selection of the Prix Versailles Architecture and Design Awards in the Airport Category, recognized for its innovative features, creative design, and its strong connection to the culture and heritage of its location.

Featuring a design capacity for eight million passengers annually, CRK boasts four levels, 18 aero bridges, and a total floor area spanning 110,000 square meters.

The ‘World’s Most Beautiful’ Achievements recognition, bestowed by the Prix Versailles, underscores the pivotal role of the Laureates in beautifying and improving the living environment.

These achievements, awarded annually by the Prix Versailles, serve as examples presented to the world, showcasing exceptional architecture and design.

The list also includes the following airports: