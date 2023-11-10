Weather update: Possibility of rainfall today in some parts of UAE

Get your umbrellas ready today, November 10, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced a chance of rainfall over some areas of the UAE.

In a post on social media platform X, NCM issued orange and yellow alerts for certain areas of the country.

“A chance of convective cloud formation over some western areas and islands associated with rainfall and fresh wind with a speed of 40 km/hr from and rough sea at times with clouds activity from 00:45 until 20:00 Friday 10/11/2023,” NCM wrote on X.

Orange and yellow warning signals indicate that residents can expect hazardous weather events. therefore, they should be vigilant when engaging in outdoor activities.

Today’s weather forecast anticipates rising temperatures, with the daytime high reaching 37ºC and the nighttime low dropping to 20ºC in inland areas. Meanwhile, mountainous regions are expected to cool down, reaching a chilly 12ºC.

These conditions are set to persist until 8PM today.