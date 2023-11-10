PH protests China’s firing of water cannon, harassment in Ayungin Shoal

The Philippine government lodged another diplomatic protest after China’s harassment and aggressive actions during Manila’s latest resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippine Coast Guard also said that the Chinese Coast Guard’s (CCG) bid to change the route of the military-commissioned resupply vessel was unsuccessful even after firing water cannons to the vessels.

“CCG vessel 5203 deployed water cannon against Philippine supply vessel M/L Kalayaan in an illegal though unsuccessful attempt to force the latter to alter course,” the PCG said in a statement.

The Philippines said that the China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels recklessly harassed, blocked, executed dangerous maneuvers in another attempt to illegally impede or obstruct a routine resupply and rotation mission to BRP SIERRA MADRE.

“Supply boats Unaizah Mae 1 (UM1) and M/L Kalayaan were also subjected to extremely reckless and dangerous harassment at close proximity by CCG rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIB) inside Ayungin Shoal lagoon during their approach to BRP Sierra Madre. Nonetheless, both supply boats were able to successfully reach LS 57,” the statement added.

“The Philippine Embassy in Beijing has demarched the Chinese foreign ministry and protested these actions. The Department of Foreign Affairs has also reached out to them and conveyed our protest directly through the Maritime Communications Mechanism. We firmly insist that Chinese vessels responsible for these illegal activities leave the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal immediately,” the government explained.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. commends the courage, commitment, and dedication to duty of the men and women of the Philippine Navy-Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine Coast Guard who go on these missions.